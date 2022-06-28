Rochester city audit shows lingering COVID impact

ROCHESTER — COVID-19 is likely to have a lingering effect on city budgets.

Jason Boynton of Smith Schafer & Associates’ Rochester office told the Rochester City Council that an audit of 2021 spending came out clean, citing the end of what he called the first wave of COVID challenges.

“I now feel like we are going into the second phase of that, the aftermath of the pandemic,” he said.

The city generated a $2.1 million general fund surplus last year, largely boosted by federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. It followed a year helped by similar funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Dale Martinson, the city’s director of finance and information technology, said the added funding, alongside early spending cuts, helped the city maintain its general fund at a level needed for day-to-day operations.

Monday’s discussion of the 2021 audit highlighted a variety of lingering budget implications. Among them were:

1. The municipal recreation fund continues to decrease.

The reserve fund for Rochester Parks and Recreation programs, including the Rec Center, golf and park maintenance, dropped to $1.8 million, which was a nearly $858,000 decline and the biggest drop in four years of spending from reserves.

The result leaves the fund with reserves equivalent to 14% of last year’s expenses.

It also follows a year of revenue gains in golf in 2020, which dropped in 2021.

2. Transit cuts in 2020 reduced support in 2021.

“The federal and state grant dollars are all tied to what you spend,” Boynton said, pointing out those funds support the bulk of the local program.

When services decreased during the pandemic, so did the city’s expenses, which resulted in decreased state and federal funding a year later.

Additionally, expenditures returned with operations last year, but ridership remained down. Related fee revenue was $3.5 million in 2019, but it sat at $1.4 million last year.

The result was a nearly $2.6 million deficit for the year.

3. Parking challenges remain.

The city saw a second year for overall losses related to public parking in 2021, even as a $364,170 increase in parking ramp revenues was reported.

Boyton said the city was able to maintain its $15.1 million parking fund reserve amid two years of deficit spending. The fund, which cannot be used outside of parking expenses, is expected to be available for construction of future parking structures, if needed.

4. Police expenses were up, but local costs were down.

The city’s public safety budget increased by $3.7 million in 2021 after holding steady in 2020.

Boyton said the added expense was covered by a portion of the federal COVID-response funds, which freed previously committed local funds for other potential uses.

“That freed up resources that weren’t necessarily needed in 2021,” he said, pointing out it also helped maintain the city’s annual reserves needed for daily operations.

5. Lodging tax revenue is rebounding.

After two years of declining revenue from local lodging taxes, the city saw a $1.1 million increase in 2021.

6. A decrease in state support led to shifting of local funds.

The state’s local-government aid to Rochester dropped from $711 per resident to $700 in 2021.

Since the City Council also opted to hold the local tax levy steady at the equivalent of $648 per resident, funds typically earmarked for capital improvements were used to maintain services supported by the city’s general fund, Boyton said.