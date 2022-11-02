Rochester city boards and commissions looking for new members
Priority will be given to applications for volunteer city board and commission seats submitted by Nov. 9.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Several city boards and commissions in Rochester have open seats, and applications are being sought to fill them.
Applications for volunteer board and commissions are always accepted, but priority is being given to several vacancies with applications submitted by Nov. 9.
The open positions are:
- A Rochester Public Library Board seat.
- Two seats on the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Commission.
- A Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission seat.
- A Police Civil Service Commission seat.
- A Police Policy Oversight Commission seat.
Any Rochester resident interested in applying for a board or commission can visit the city website at www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions . Questions should be directed to Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or at 507-328-2700.
The Rochester Police Department is expecting a civil rights lawsuit against Rochester Police Officer Craig Sammon, a 14-year veteran with the force, to be dismissed. Body camera footage shows the claims are false, according to the department. The lawsuit claims Sammon hit a man dozens of times during a 2016 arrest.
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson recently purchased an open parcel of land in northwest Rochester for $4.77 million. That clears the way for a new development in the Med City's booming northwest quadrant.
The new fire hall — which would be built on the same site as the Kasson Fire Department's current building at 101 East Main St. — is a needed upgrade for the community, said city administrator Tim Ibisch.
Paul Stuart Gustine, 74, of Pine Island, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and exposed himself while standing in a residence doorway.