SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester city boards and commissions looking for new members

Priority will be given to applications for volunteer city board and commission seats submitted by Nov. 9.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
November 02, 2022 02:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Several city boards and commissions in Rochester have open seats, and applications are being sought to fill them.

Applications for volunteer board and commissions are always accepted, but priority is being given to several vacancies with applications submitted by Nov. 9.

The open positions are:

Any Rochester resident interested in applying for a board or commission can visit the city website at www.rochestermn.gov/government/boards-and-commissions . Questions should be directed to Michon Rogers at mrogers@rochestermn.gov or at 507-328-2700.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Wooden gavel
Local
RPD says bodycam footage exonerates officer facing civil rights lawsuit
The Rochester Police Department is expecting a civil rights lawsuit against Rochester Police Officer Craig Sammon, a 14-year veteran with the force, to be dismissed. Body camera footage shows the claims are false, according to the department. The lawsuit claims Sammon hit a man dozens of times during a 2016 arrest.
November 02, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
20221102_114044.jpg
Business
Developer paid $4.77 million for an open field in Rochester's growing northwest quadrant
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson recently purchased an open parcel of land in northwest Rochester for $4.77 million. That clears the way for a new development in the Med City's booming northwest quadrant.
November 02, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_9436.JPG
Local
$7 million question: Kasson votes whether to build new fire station
The new fire hall — which would be built on the same site as the Kasson Fire Department's current building at 101 East Main St. — is a needed upgrade for the community, said city administrator Tim Ibisch.
November 02, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Paul Stuart Gustine.
Local
Former Pine Island school bus driver pleads guilty to sexual assault in Goodhue County
Paul Stuart Gustine, 74, of Pine Island, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and exposed himself while standing in a residence doorway.
November 02, 2022 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson