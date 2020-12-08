Rochester city budget passes with little comment

Rochester’s 2021 city budget passed Monday night without comment during the required public hearing.

In a meeting marred by a failed livestream, the Rochester City Council unanimously approved the $472 million budget, which includes $81.5 million in property tax revenue.

Calling it a “responsible budget,” City Administrator Steve Rymer said the spending plan accomplished the council’s goal of holding the property tax levy at its 2020 level.

“We also accomplished our budget without raising any electric or water rate increases,” he said. “Also no parking ramp or transit rate increases are in this.”

The budget, which combined city and Rochester Public Utilities spending for the first time, reflects a more than $100 million reduction when compared to this year’s spending, with the bulk of the reduction on planned improvement projects.

Where the city and RPU budgeted a combined $219 million in infrastructure improvements and related items for 2020, the planned spending is dropping to $137.4 million for next year.

“It’s not that we deferred any programs, any significant ones, but things like the airport, which is a significant one, is in the 2020 budget as a capital project and will carry ahead for many years,” he said.

Rymer said the adjustments are seen throughout the city’s budget but can also be seen in the city’s property tax rate.

”The zero percent tax increase is actually taking your property tax rate down significantly,” he said.

He said the overall reduction in the city’s portion of individual property taxes is still seen with the recent approval of a $2 million referendum for park improvements.

With no one opting to phone in to the meeting to address the budget or tax levy, the council unanimously approved the budget, along with the final levy.

“A great deal of work goes into this, spanning many, many months, and I’m glad to see what we are able to do going forward, and a reduction in the budget is a good step going forward,” Council President Randy Staver said.