Rochester city budget talk continues

The proposed $494.4 million Rochester city budget for 2022 will face another review on its way to anticipated approval next month.

“The lion’s share is likely to be on the action plans that teammates have been working on in order to activate the strategic priorities the council established earlier this year,” City Administrator Alison Zelms said of Monday's Rochester City Council meeting.

RELATED: Rochester sets cap for 2022 property taxes

The proposed budget, which seeks to restore services cut during the pandemic, comes with a 6.5% increase to the funds collected in the city’s property levy increase, as well as a 1.5% general rate increase for electric services through Rochester Public Utilities.

It comes a year after the city held the levy -- the overall amount of property taxes collected -- steady, which led to the city’s lowest property tax rate in a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some specific spending expected to be discussed Monday will center on affordable housing and living goals, as well as economic vibrancy and quality living.

The council is expected to be asked to approve the final 2022 city budget during its Dec. 6 meeting, which will include a public hearing on the budget proposal.

Monday’s budget discussion will begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will also be available live at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Nov. 8 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 4 p.m. Monday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

ADVERTISEMENT

• Charter Commission, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Information for accessing the online meeting is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Ethical Practices Board, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Dial-in information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas . Video of the meeting will be posted the following day.

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Olmsted County Justice Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal