Rochester city buses offering free rides to polls

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit is making it easier for voters in Rochester to get to the polls on Election Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, anyone using public transit to get to their polling place will get a free ride.

Riders can simply tell the driver that the purpose of the trip is to cast a vote and no fare will be charged.



Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and free rides are available an hour before polls open and until an hour after they close.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office offers an online Polling Place Finder at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us, which provides voting information, including the location of your polling place.

Bus routes and schedules are also available online at www.rptride.com .