Rochester City Council approves next city administrator

The Rochester City Council approved an employment agreement Monday for hiring Alison Zelms.

“That is the last formal step on the part of the council,” Council President Staver said of the quick approval.

The decision makes way for the Mankato deputy city manager to replace Steve Rymer, who earlier this year announced his plans to step down from the city’s top administrative post.

Zelms is set to start in Rochester on Jan. 21, with a salary of $190,000. Her salary is already included in the city’s 2021 budget, which was approved last week.

Growing up as a military dependent, Zelms said she considers herself rooted in the Midwest and looks forward to the chance to move to Rochester, where she already has some personal connections and has been watching the local economic efforts.

“I’m connected to a lot of cities across Minnesota due to my work with the League of Minnesota Cities,” she said.

Zelms’ employment agreement provides a temporary $3,000 living allowance for February, March and April to help with the transition, requiring her to fully relocate within a year of the agreement being implemented.

Zelms, who has degrees from Augustana College in northern Illinois and the University of Kansas, has been deputy city manager in Mankato for nearly four years. She has also served as the Prescott, Ariz., deputy city manager, the Sedona, Ariz., assistant city manager, and the director of administrative hearings for Evanston, Ill.

During her interview with the City Council and future council members, Zelms said finding new ways to connect with city residents, as well as address equity and diversity concerns, are key issues for local government.

“These are things I’ve been working on throughout my career,” she said.

Newly elected Ward 6 council member Molly Dennis, who will join the council in January, said that work was important to obtaining her support.

“Ms. Zelms has the experience and the compassion to speak truth to power in a nonconfrontational manner,” she said following the selection. “Her emphasis on creating connections is essential to heal from crisis in a disconnected time.”

The council and future members said they were in agreement in selecting Zelms as the next city administrator after interviewing the two top candidates from what started as a field of 59 applicants.

“Although I felt both candidates would do an excellent job, Alison is a fresh name to our city,” said newly elected Ward 4 council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick. “When I campaigned, a frequent word I heard was 'change.' “