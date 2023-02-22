Rochester City Council cancels Wednesday meetings

ROCHESTER — Cancellation notices have been sent out for a pair of Rochester City Council meetings set to be held as a winter storm blows through the area.

The 3:30 p.m. study session and the 7 p.m. regular meeting have been canceled, according to the city's meeting website .

The notice comes as the forecast calls for heavy snow in the evening.

The council was slated to discuss its rules of procedure and code of conduct during the study session, and a potential end of the city's Energy Commission during the regular sessions.

There were no public hearings on the agenda.