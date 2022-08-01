Rochester City Council candidates asked about DMC priorities

ROCHESTER — Candidates for Rochester City Council seats for wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked their thoughts related to Destination Medical Center priorities.

With the field narrowed to two candidates in each ward, here's a look at how each candidate answered the question: What do you consider to be chief priorities for Destination Medical Center during the next four years?

Ward 1

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

ADVERTISEMENT

Ward 3

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

Ward 5

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Note: Shaun Palmer did not submit a video response by the deadline for this posting. If a video is received at a later date, it will be added.