News | Local
Rochester City Council candidates asked about office, reason for running

Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses describing the qualities of an ideal council member and what prompted them to run for office.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 01, 2022 12:19 PM
ROCHESTER — Candidates for Rochester City Council seats for wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked about the qualities of an ideal council member before the August primary.

With the field narrowed to two candidates in each ward, here's a look at how each candidate answered the two-part question: What are the qualities of an ideal council member and what prompted you to run for office?

Ward 1

Patrick Keane

Andy Hemenway

Ward 3

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

Ward 5

Shaun Palmer

Saida Omar

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017.
