Rochester City Council candidates asked about park and recreation priorities
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses related to how they think city funds should be spent in parks and other city recreation facilities.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Candidates for Rochester City Council seats for wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked about park and recreation spending before the August primary.
With the field narrowed to two candidates in each ward, here's a look at how each candidate answered the question: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?
Ward 1
Andy Hemenway
ADVERTISEMENT
Patrick Keane
Ward 3
Vangie Castro
Norman Wahl
Ward 5
Saida Omar
ADVERTISEMENT
Shaun Palmer
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as priorities for Destination Medical Center in the next four years.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses related to how they think city funds should be spent in parks and other city recreation facilities.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as key priorities for developing an annual spending plan.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses describing the qualities of an ideal council member and what prompted them to run for office.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
After years of testing her business as a pop-up across Rochester, Christina Jones is finally living her dream with her new boutique store True Queens on North Broadway.
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
Bloc of Rochester School Board candidates releases statement on gun safety, gender identity and other topics
Rochester Public Schools is hardly the first district to see controversy over the acceptance, or lack of such, for LGBTQ-related issues.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.