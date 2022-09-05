Rochester City Council candidates discuss affordable housing
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — Current city priorities include supporting the creation of more affordable housing in Rochester.
With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked about the city's role in those efforts.
Here's how each candidate answered the question: What do you see as the city’s role in supporting efforts to create more affordable housing?
Ward 1
Patrick Keane
ADVERTISEMENT
Andy Hemenway
Ward 3
Norman Wahl
Vangie Castro
Ward 5
Saida Omar
Shaun Palmer
Note: Shaun Palmer did not submit a video response by the deadline for this posting. If a video is received at a later date, it will be added.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as priorities for Destination Medical Center in the next four years.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses related to how they think city funds should be spent in parks and other city recreation facilities.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as key priorities for developing an annual spending plan.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses describing the qualities of an ideal council member and what prompted them to run for office.
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
Ex-commuters say they’ve noticed positive impacts in their professional and personal lives, and with fewer people traveling into Rochester each workday, the downtown parking landscape has changed.
Exclusive
The Preston Lions Club is constructing a 27-hole disc golf course in Preston City Park. Nine holes are already open to the public.
Nursing runs in the blood with Keely Troup as her mom, Callista, and a trio of aunts work in the caring profession after going to Rochester Community and Technical College.
ExercisAbilities, a nonprofit that helps people of all ability levels deal with injuries, illnesses and disabilities, is changing its name to EA Therapeutic Health.