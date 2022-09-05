SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester City Council candidates discuss affordable housing

Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 05, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Current city priorities include supporting the creation of more affordable housing in Rochester.

With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked about the city's role in those efforts.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: What do you see as the city’s role in supporting efforts to create more affordable housing?

Ward 1

Patrick Keane

Andy Hemenway

Ward 3

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

Ward 5

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer
Note: Shaun Palmer did not submit a video response by the deadline for this posting. If a video is received at a later date, it will be added.

