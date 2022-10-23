SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester City Council candidates discuss bike and pedestrian options for city streets

Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding what they believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 23, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester City Council delayed action on a proposed active transportation plan that would replace the city's existing bike master plan.

The new plan seeks to establish goals and guidelines for ensuring safe routes for pedestrians, bicyclists and other people-powered modes of transportation as updates are made to city streets.

With the update being considered, candidates for three Rochester City Council seats were asked: What do you believe the city needs to prioritize when considering bike and pedestrian infrastructure for city streets?

Here's how they replied:

Ward 1

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Ward 3

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

Ward 5

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

More candidate video responses
Rochester City Council candidates asked about office, reason for running
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses describing the qualities of an ideal council member and what prompted them to run for office.
August 01, 2022 12:19 PM
Rochester City Council candidates asked about park and recreation priorities
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked for video responses related to how they think city funds should be spent in parks and other city recreation facilities.
August 01, 2022 12:18 PM
Rochester City Council candidates asked about city budgets
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as key priorities for developing an annual spending plan.
August 01, 2022 12:18 PM
Rochester City Council candidates asked about DMC priorities
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as priorities for Destination Medical Center in the next four years.
August 01, 2022 12:17 PM
Rochester City Council candidates discuss affordable housing
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as the city’s role in supporting the creation of affordable housing.
September 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Rochester City Council candidates discuss renewable energy
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2031.
September 21, 2022 06:52 AM
Rochester City Council candidates discuss potential for Silver Lake Park pool
Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding proposed plans for Silver Lake Park changes.
September 28, 2022 07:30 PM
Rochester City Council candidates discuss community engagement
Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
October 12, 2022 04:37 PM

ROCHESTER ELECTION 2022 ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
