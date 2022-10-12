Rochester City Council candidates discuss community engagement
Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.
ROCHESTER — A variety of viewpoints can surround any decision made by city officials.
With that in mind, candidates for three Rochester City Council seats were asked: How do you plan to ensure community members feel they are heard and their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials?
Here's what they had to say:
Ward 1
Andy Hemenway
Patrick Keane
Ward 3
Vangie Castro
Norman Wahl
Ward 5
Saida Omar
Shaun Palmer
