Rochester City Council candidates discuss community engagement

Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding how they can help community members feel their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 12, 2022 04:37 PM
ROCHESTER — A variety of viewpoints can surround any decision made by city officials.

With that in mind, candidates for three Rochester City Council seats were asked: How do you plan to ensure community members feel they are heard and their voices are included in the decisions made by city officials?

Here's what they had to say:

Ward 1

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Ward 3

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

Ward 5

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
