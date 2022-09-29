We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
Rochester City Council candidates discuss potential for Silver Lake Park pool

Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses regarding proposed plans for Silver Lake Park changes.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 28, 2022 07:30 PM
ROCHESTER — A proposed Silver Lake Park master plan calls for eventually replacing the public swimming pool with other aquatic features, such as splash pads and shallow play pools.

The $14 million to $17.5 million proposal leaves space for a potential new swimming pool, but no related cost study has been conducted.

During a recent Rochester City Council discussion the potential costs were estimated at between $2 million to $3.5 million.

060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0076.jpg
Local
Soldiers Field Park's $10 million pool proposal part of discussion on golf course, Silver Lake pool
Rochester City Council members and residents cite concern about proposal to take space from Soldiers Field Golf Course to meet community calls for larger aquatics facility.
September 23, 2022 10:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked for their thoughts on potentially adding a new swimming pool to Silver Lake Park.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: Would you support adding a new swimming pool to the Silver Lake Park master plan, with the estimate that it could add $3.5 million to the proposed updates?

Ward 1

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Ward 3

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

Ward 5

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
