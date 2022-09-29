Rochester City Council candidates discuss potential for Silver Lake Park pool

ROCHESTER — A proposed Silver Lake Park master plan calls for eventually replacing the public swimming pool with other aquatic features, such as splash pads and shallow play pools.

The $14 million to $17.5 million proposal leaves space for a potential new swimming pool, but no related cost study has been conducted.

During a recent Rochester City Council discussion the potential costs were estimated at between $2 million to $3.5 million.

With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked for their thoughts on potentially adding a new swimming pool to Silver Lake Park.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: Would you support adding a new swimming pool to the Silver Lake Park master plan, with the estimate that it could add $3.5 million to the proposed updates?

Ward 1 Andy Hemenway Patrick Keane

Ward 3 Vangie Castro Norman Wahl