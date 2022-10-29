SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester City Council candidates discuss priority for 2023

Candidates for Rochester council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve next year.

gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 29, 2022 09:00 AM
ROCHESTER — With at least one new Rochester City Council member — and up to three — joining the council next year, candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot were asked about what they'd like to see accomplished in 2023.

In the final of a series of questions with video responses, the candidates were asked: What would you like to see established as a primary goal for the city of Rochester to achieve during 2023?

Here's how they responded:

Ward 1

Patrick Keane

Andy Hemenway

Ward 3

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

Ward 5

Shaun Palmer

Saida Omar

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
