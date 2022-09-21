Rochester City Council candidates discuss renewable energy
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities has adopted a plan to more toward using 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked whether they support the current plan, even if it requires a need for increased electric rates to get there.
Here's how each candidate answered the question: Do you support RPU’s plan to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031, even if it requires added rate increases along the way?
Ward 1
Andy Hemenway
Patrick Keane
Ward 3
Vangie Castro
Norman Wahl
Norman Wahl did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
Ward 5
Britt Noser and Kim Norton were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
