Rochester City Council candidates discuss renewable energy

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities has adopted a plan to more toward using 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.

With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked whether they support the current plan, even if it requires a need for increased electric rates to get there.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: Do you support RPU’s plan to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031, even if it requires added rate increases along the way?

Ward 1 Andy Hemenway Patrick Keane

Ward 3 Vangie Castro Norman Wahl

Norman Wahl did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

Ward 5