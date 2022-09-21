We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Rochester City Council candidates discuss renewable energy

Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 21, 2022 06:52 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities has adopted a plan to more toward using 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.

With that in mind, candidates for Rochester City Council seats in wards 1, 3 and 5 were asked whether they support the current plan, even if it requires a need for increased electric rates to get there.

Here's how each candidate answered the question: Do you support RPU’s plan to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031, even if it requires added rate increases along the way?

Ward 1

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Ward 3

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl
Norman Wahl did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

Ward 5

Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
