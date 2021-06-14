Rochester City Council looks at diversity goals for city workforce

Rochester’s population is nearly 80% white, but the 899 full-time employees in City Hall and other city operations are 93% white.

“We are doing work every day that impacts our community and we want to make sure all the diverse experiences and perspectives are reflected in the work we do,” Chao Mwatela, Rochester’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, told the City Council on Monday.

RELATED: Rochester council wrapping up discussion of strategic priorities

With that in mind, she and city leaders are recommending the council establish a goal of recruiting and retaining more diverse staff.

Pointing to gender diversity, Mwatela said the city has seen changes to reflect the nearly 50-50 split seen in the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three of the seven council members are women, and 47% of the city’s leadership team is female. However, all elected officials are white, as is 93% of the leadership team.

Chao Mwatela

Mwatela said statewide and local projections indicate community diversity is going to continue to grow, meaning fewer residents will be reflected in city leadership if things don’t change.

“It is important to ask ourselves the question: If we are not reflecting our community, what is it we need to do differently?” she said.

Through a series of interviews with city staff members, Mwatela said she’s confirmed there is a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion work among employees, but goals of programs appeared to be unclear.

“They all expressed they would love to have a diverse workforce,” she said, adding that many were unclear about how to make it happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happened: The Rochester City Council discussed the goal of diversifying city staff among other recommendations and strategic priorities for the city during a study session Monday.

Why does this matter: City staff is 93% white, while the community is approximately 80% white, and city officials say the lack of employee diversity might leave out some community perspectives.

What's next: The council will be asked to confirm strategic priorities, as well as other efforts, at future council meetings.

Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer. (Contributed pic)

Council members also raised questions Monday about past efforts, as well as the best direction forward.

Council member Shaun Palmer asked about past hiring and whether the city has tracked why people have left their city jobs, which would impact overall numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwatela said she’d look at adding the information to her research, if it’s available.

Council member Nick Campion said he agrees with defined goals, but also questioned the potential legal impacts.

Nick Campion

“The goals are ambitious, and that’s a good thing,” he said, adding that he wants to see proposals of how the work is done.

“I know historically there have been some legal disputes about how far municipalities can go in pursuit of some of these objectives,” he said. “I do want to make sure that we’re kind of remaining in a space where we can do the business that we are looking to do here.”

Additionally, council member Molly Dennis said the city must look at the barriers that exist for people who want to be part of the city operations, pointing to a need for accessibility, livable wages and access to child care.

“We have challenges and barriers that prohibit a lot of people from running for office, a lot of people from holding positions in different areas of our government,” she said.

Molly Dennis

Mwatela said looking at such barriers and how they combine to create larger challenges will be part of the ongoing effort aimed at recruiting a more diverse workforce.

In addition to looking at diversity, equity and inclusion goals, the council also affirmed affordable living, economic vibrancy and growth management, and quality service for quality living as its three key strategic priorities.

City Administrator Alison Zelms said the council will be asked to officially vote on the priorities at a future meeting, but city staff would begin preparing work plans to achieve specific goals that could fall within the priorities.