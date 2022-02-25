SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester City Council members remain in their wards with proposed new boundaries. Do you?

Three drafts of map changes would have 3,000 to 8,000 residents changing wards for the 2022 elections

Current ward map_00_00.jpg
Current map of Rochester City Council wards
City of Rochester
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
February 25, 2022 02:21 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – Three drafts of maps proposing changes to Rochester city wards won’t remove any elected officials from the areas they serve.

“We had a city teammate check on this yesterday, and there are no pairings in any of the draft maps,” Rochester Management Analyst Heather Heyer said as she presented the maps Friday. “They all retain residence in their current wards.”

City redistricting policy states the location of current Rochester City Council members cannot be a factor in creating the draft maps, and Heyer said she only had vague knowledge of where some council members live as she worked with others to create the maps.

The city’s six wards need to be redrawn following the 2020 Census to equalize residents in each section used to elect six of the seven Rochester City Council members.

The ideal population in each ward is 20,230, based on the current city population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the maps were changed after the 2010 Census, wards 1 and 3 saw the most growth. They represent the city’s southernmost area and the northwest.

Drafting the three proposals presented Friday started after new makes of state congressional and legislative districts were released on March 15.

The city must finalize its new maps by March 29.

“We have a short turnaround and deadline to get these maps approved,” she said.

The number of Rochester residents facing ward changes varies in each map, from 3,057 in map 2 to 8,009 in map 3. The first draft would have 7,091 residents changing precincts.

Heyer said the city’s team used geographic information system software to create the maps, which were guided by federal, state and local rules.

The maps, along with videos showing how they were created, are available on the city’s website at www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/elections/redistricting . Copies of the maps will also be at City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE; 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive; and the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE, starting next week.

Online public-comment periods are also slated. They are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Noon to 1 p.m. March 1
  • 6 to 7 p.m. March 1
  • 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. March 3
  • Noon to 1 p.m. March 3
  • 9 to 10 a.m. March 5

Links to the public-comment sessions, along with an interactive map for commenting and a survey being conducted through March 6, are available on the city’s redistricting website .

Following the public-comment period, Heyer said city staff will use the input to create a single map, which will also include voting precincts within each ward, to present to the city council on March 21.

Once the council approves a new map of city wards, Olmsted County staff will start work on redefining county commissioner districts. The county map is required to be completed by April 26.

2022DraftMap1_00_00.jpg
Draft 1 of a potential new Rochester City Council ward map.
City of Rochester
2022DraftMap2_00_00.jpg
Draft 2 of a potential new Rochester City Council ward map.
City of Rochester
2022DraftMap3_00_00.jpg
Draft 3 of a potential new Rochester City Council ward map.
City of Rochester

