Rochester City Council nixes proposed charter change

Proposed changes to the authority of Rochester’s library and park boards were denied Wednesday, but a window for future changes remained open.

“There may be some language changes that are needed in not just the Park Board, but in many of our boards and commissions, some of which have the same language they’ve had since the 1940s,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said, pointing to ongoing discussions of how volunteer boards and commissions operate.

Wednesday’s discussion centered on two of the city’s three boards that are defined in the city’s home-rule charter, which sets key guidelines for city operations and was created at the beginning of the 20th century.

The Charter Commission split 9-5 last month to propose changes that would eliminate the boards’ oversight of department heads and shift fiscal responsibility to the City Council. The goal, supporters said, was to set up the boards as advisory boards, rather than policymaking boards.

RELATED: Should Rochester's park and library board see authority changed?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe in many cases, it reflects current practice,” Charter Commission Chairman Fran Bradley told the City Council Wednesday.

Fellow commission member Jay Furst said the proposed changes are in line with other cities in the state and reflect current expectations.

“If the city were setting up these boards today, would we do it this way? I don’t think there’s a chance in the world the city would give financial, real estate and administrative functions to these appointed boards,” he said.

Library Board President Antinea Ascione argued the authority provided to the boards simply allows for quick decision making, which has led to library success. She said other perceived authority is limited since the Rochester City Council controls library funding.

“We really have little true power,” she said, adding that limiting the boards’ ability to set policy would hinder their response to community needs.

Community members echoed the sentiment

“It seems to me there isn’t any obvious problem,” Rochester resident Nat Barmore said, adding that problems could be spurred by the proposal to put all the decisions in the hands of elected officials.

“I worry it’s going to politicize things,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charter Commission member Kathy Meyerly said she worries about problems that could arise without the changes. She said current charter language provides some powers that the boards don’t currently use, but a future board could “go rogue” and take actions the council would oppose.

Former city council member Michael Wojcik said he agrees some language might be outdated, but he also dismissed worries about a board being out of control..

“You can have a board that goes off on a tangent, but a mayor and council can correct that immediately as they control who sits on those boards,” he said. “That’s why we have never had a problem.”

Council member Nick Campion said he didn’t see the issue as clearly as most of the people who spoke on either side during Wednesday’s public hearing.

“I spent most of the day brutally torn here,” he said, voicing support for some of the proposed goals while adding that the two boards appear to be working well and meeting the needs of the city.

He, along with others, suggested some tweaks could be considered in the future.

Council member Shaun Palmer, who cast the lone vote against denying the commission proposal, said he believes some changes, including authority over hiring and firing related department directors, should be addressed and suggested sending the issue back to the Charter Commission for potential tweaks to the proposal.

Council member Patrick Keane voiced worry that a decision leading to changes could send mixed signals and imply the council doesn’t value the community engagement of volunteer boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I take changes to the charter as a major event,” he added.

It was a sentiment shared by council member Mark Bransford, who pointed toward another option for considering the proposed changes.

“When something this important is before me, I would want to know what the majority of the public feels is the right choice, and there is in fact an avenue for that knowledge,” he said, pointing to the potential for a public vote to change the charter.

A vote can be requested by the Charter Commission, the city council or a petition representing 5 percent of the local voters in the last state election.

The Charter Commission could consider requesting a vote or making a different proposal during its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. March 9.