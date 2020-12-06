SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester City Council readies 2021 budget

Monday hearing allows opportunity to weigh in as city keeps tax levy steady for upcoming year.

Rochester city logo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 06, 2020 02:35 PM
Rochester’s proposed $472 million budget for 2021 is up for approval Monday.

The recommended budget for next year includes $317.4 million for city operations, $137.4 million in capital improvements, and $17.2 million in debt payments.

Ahead of a vote on the spending plan, the Rochester City Council will hold a required hearing on the proposed property tax impact during a 6 p.m. meeting Monday.

This budget was created by holding the total collected property taxes steady at $79.5 million, which was what the city collected this year. Next year, however, an additional $2 million will be collected after voters approved a referendum to fund park improvements.

The updated budget also includes some changes made in recent months without increasing property tax revenue. The changes include:

  • The creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion director position, at a cost of $160,000

  • Implementation of a staff wellness initiative, at the cost of $65,000

  • Nearly $4.2 million decrease in capital improvement projects

To participate in the hearing, residents can join the online council meeting by calling 347-352-4853 and using the conference ID number: 205 246 391#.
The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 7 include:

Rochester

  • City Council, 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

  • Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

  • Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

  • Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas.

  • Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Olmsted County

