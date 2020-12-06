Rochester City Council readies 2021 budget
Monday hearing allows opportunity to weigh in as city keeps tax levy steady for upcoming year.
Rochester’s proposed $472 million budget for 2021 is up for approval Monday.
The recommended budget for next year includes $317.4 million for city operations, $137.4 million in capital improvements, and $17.2 million in debt payments.
Ahead of a vote on the spending plan, the Rochester City Council will hold a required hearing on the proposed property tax impact during a 6 p.m. meeting Monday.
This budget was created by holding the total collected property taxes steady at $79.5 million, which was what the city collected this year. Next year, however, an additional $2 million will be collected after voters approved a referendum to fund park improvements.
The updated budget also includes some changes made in recent months without increasing property tax revenue. The changes include:
ADVERTISEMENT
The creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion director position, at a cost of $160,000
Implementation of a staff wellness initiative, at the cost of $65,000
Nearly $4.2 million decrease in capital improvement projects
To participate in the hearing, residents can join the online council meeting by calling 347-352-4853 and using the conference ID number: 205 246 391#.
The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.
Upcoming meetings
Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 7 include:
Rochester
City Council, 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.
Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.
Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.
Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.
Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas.
Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.
Olmsted County
Community Services Advisory Board, 7 a.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx .
Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday. A link to the meeting is available on the county calendar at https://www.co.olmsted.mn.us/yourgovernment/calendar/Pages/default.aspx .