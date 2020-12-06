Rochester City Council readies 2021 budget

Rochester’s proposed $472 million budget for 2021 is up for approval Monday.

The recommended budget for next year includes $317.4 million for city operations, $137.4 million in capital improvements, and $17.2 million in debt payments.

Ahead of a vote on the spending plan, the Rochester City Council will hold a required hearing on the proposed property tax impact during a 6 p.m. meeting Monday.

This budget was created by holding the total collected property taxes steady at $79.5 million, which was what the city collected this year. Next year, however, an additional $2 million will be collected after voters approved a referendum to fund park improvements.

The updated budget also includes some changes made in recent months without increasing property tax revenue. The changes include:

The creation of a diversity, equity and inclusion director position, at a cost of $160,000

Implementation of a staff wellness initiative, at the cost of $65,000

Nearly $4.2 million decrease in capital improvement projects

To participate in the hearing, residents can join the online council meeting by calling 347-352-4853 and using the conference ID number: 205 246 391#.

The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Dec. 7 include:

Rochester

City Council, 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188.

Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas following the meeting.

Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Olmsted County