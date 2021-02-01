Rochester City Council tackles hate and extremism

The Rochester City Council unanimously approved a proclamation denouncing hate and extremism Monday.

“The City of Rochester denounces anti-government extremism, white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, misogyny, Islamophobia, anti-LGBTQ+ hate, ableism, and all bias-motivated violent actions in our community,” said City Council President Brooke Carlson, reading from the proclamation for unity. “The City of Rochester denounces extremist conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation that cultivates an alienated and distrustful electorate; undermines democratic institutions and processes; and increases the likelihood of violence.”

RELATED: How will Rochester council's priorities change?

Proclamation by inforumdocs on Scribd

The proclamation seeking to affirm the city's commitment to cultivating an inclusive community comes on the heels of the city's announcement last week that Chao Mwatela was hired as Rochester's first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, a position that was created last year as community members voiced concerns about equity issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson said Thursday the that hire is an important step for the city.

"I feel very enthusiastic about this DEI director and hold strong to the belief that is is all of our responsibility to be using an equity lens on our city's work and on our work as council members in the community," she said during an online forum held by In the City for Good.

Council member Patrick Keane said the message also urges residents to embrace the fight against hate.

“This proclamation is a nonpartisan statement calling for communities to uniformly stand up against hate,” he said.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the united effort makes the proclamation something she is eager to sign.

“I think it’s important that we stand together as a city council and mayor in the fight against hate,” she added.