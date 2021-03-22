Rochester City Council targets property covenants tied to historic redlining

Rochester’s historic property covenants that banned non-Caucasian and non-Christian residents from living in parts of the city are being targeted by a new city partnership.

“That’s our history, and it’s not a good one,” Rochester City Council member Mark Bransford said Monday of language in property deeds that restricted the sale and rental of property based on skin color and religion.

He said many residents likely don’t realize such restrictions are still on property deeds, many of which are found in the ward he represents.

While racially motivated zoning was deemed unconstitutional in 1917, Rochester City Attorney Jason Loos said the covenants continued to be written into individual property deeds for decades.

“They were still socially acceptable into the 1930s,” he said, noting the covenants were encouraged with the use of “redlining,” which was a discriminatory practice tied to federally funded home loans.

In 1953, the Minnesota Legislature prohibited the use of real estate restrictions based on race, and federal action followed in 1968.

While unenforceable, the language remains on documents related to land transactions.

Loos said the covenants can be found in deeds in the Pill Hill district, as well as the Kutzky Park Neighborhood, both of which are in Bransford’s Ward 2.

The City Council unanimously approved partnering with the Just Deeds Program, which helps cities map where the covenants exist in the city.

“The map most likely will go right along with where the (federal) redlining was,” Loos said.

The city attorney said the partnership will require limited staff time and expense for the city, since the effort will seek local volunteers to sort through public documents to find the covenants that exist.

“It sounds like there are a lot of community volunteers interested in this project,” he said.

Volunteers will need to read through individual deeds filed with the county, since they are not searchable through existing software, but Loos said all deeds in the city won’t need to be searched, since the state banned the covenants in the 1950s.

“It will likely take a couple years,” he said of the search.

Once covenants are found, Loos said the city can inform property owners, who have the ability to request they be removed from the official documents.

“Most property owners do not know they have them,” he said.

“I’d like to see us do some education on what happened here, and not just wipe it off the deeds,” said council member Shaun Palmer.

Loos said he plans to ask Olmsted County staff to consider waiving fees related to stripping the covenants from official records.

“That way, we can file them without having any related costs other than volunteer time,” he said.