Rochester City Council votes 5-2 to end mask mandate

Rochester went from mandating masks to "strongly encouraging" people to wear them Thursday.

The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to rescind an emergency order signed Tuesday morning by Mayor Kim Norton.

“This declaration, I think, creates legal and governance issues for our city that I don’t want to put us in,” council member Patrick Keane said of the mayor’s order.

Calling it “poor public policy,” he said the emergency declaration lacks communication and implementation plans, as well as community involvement and an enforcement policy.

Council President Brooke Carlson also cited concerns with the declaration’s lack of implementation and enforcement plans, but joined council member Molly Dennis in opposing an early end to the three-day order.

“There’s absolutely no easy decision here,” Carlson said, expressing a desire to eventually find policy that works with local organizations and businesses to address community concerns without a broad mandate.

City Council President Brooke Carlson speaks during a meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

With the order rescinded, council member Nick Campion proposed a new resolution, adopting much of the language in Norton’s declaration, but leaving the final decision on masking to individuals or businesses.

“In my opinion, a lot of private businesses can choose to set their own policy,” he said.

Norton said the resolution, which passed unanimously, sends a message but it falls short.

She said the council’s decision that the current increase in COVID-19 cases doesn’t warrant emergency status is disappointing.

“If we hit high (level of community spread) and that’s not an emergency, I need to know what you all think an emergency is,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Olmsted County saw 141.5 new confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 residents in a seven-day period ending Tuesday. Anything greater than 100 is considered a high level of spread.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speaks during a meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Norton.

“I think we are there,” Norton said. “(Olmsted County) Public Health and Mayo Clinic think we are there. The physicians we talked to think we are there, but you are not thinking we are there, so I need to know when you are there.”

Council member Mark Bransford said the lack of a high death rate or the dire predictions seen when the council adopted a mask mandate last year means the current situation doesn’t rise to the level of “imminent disaster” required in the city’s charter.

“This doesn’t even come close to that at all,” he said.

Dennis said some concerns linger.

“We look at our past mandate that we had, we passed it during a time when we didn’t have vaccines available,” she said of the order that came months after the city’s March 20, 2020, emergency declaration. “We still don’t have vaccines available for children under 12, so that argument is still valid. We still do not have the ability to protect all of our population.”

Masking requirements were opposed by a group of about a dozen local residents who gathered outside City Hall prior to the meeting.

A group protests mask mandates ahead of a City Council meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

One opponent, Amy Kosari, said she couldn’t wear a mask when offered one in council chambers. She said she joined the protest to represent people who feel targeted by mask mandates.

“It disempowers those who are at home,” she said of people who feel uncomfortable in public because they can't wear masks.

While Dennis pointed to scientific studies in her support of a mandate, Kosari argued that other studies raise questions.

“There is valid science on both sides,” she said, pointing to studies that question some mask usage and suggesting local health officials are overlooking other viewpoints.

In a report sent to the City Council on Wednesday, Erin Sexton, Mayo Clinic’s director of community engagement, said the clinic continues to recommend wearing masks, as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen significantly since early August.

“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and using face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand-washing and physical distancing, can help slow the spread of the virus and prevent serious illness,” she wrote. “More than half of new infections are estimated to arise from transmission from persons in an asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic stage of infection, emphasizing the importance of masking.”

A person holds a mask indicating that they are against masks during a City Council meeting at the city-county Government Center in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, to discuss a Declaration of Emergency issued by Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

An Olmsted County Public Health report shows the number of confirmed new weekly COVID cases rose from 23 during the week of July 12 to a recent high of 307 last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 315 new cases were seen in Olmsted County in the seven-day period ending Tuesday. During the same period, the county’s rate of positive tests continued to inch up to reach 6.63%.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has been increasing throughout the eight-county Southeast Minnesota region, with all counties falling into the CDC’s high level of community transmission category, meaning face coverings are recommended in public indoor settings throughout the region.