Rochester City Council wants to discuss reopening Silver Lake pool

A couple paths to reopening Silver Lake Park’s pool might be emerging.

The Rochester City Council unanimously voted Monday to tackle the issue during its May 5 meeting, but members appeared split on what they would support.

Council member Shaun Palmer, who represents the ward that includes the pool, initially asked the council to consider taking the needed funds from its contingency fund, which typically starts the year with $1 million.

He said he’d like to see the funding be enough to cover costs of operation, along with potential spending needed to prepare the pool after a year of sitting empty.

“If there is a major repair that has to be done, we’d understand it wouldn’t be reopened,” he said, noting he’s been working with a group of residents behind an online petition to reopen the pool.

Other council members voiced a need for more restraint.

“My preference is the Park Board work with the parks department and realign the budget, because we’ve already set the 2021 budget,” council member Nick Campion said, adding that if the reopening is a community priority, adjustments could be made.

The pool was closed permanently by the Park Board, with City Council approval, last year due to funding cuts related to the pandemic. The pool received no funding in the city’s 2021 budget.

Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman said such adjustments would likely take away from other activities, such as tree trimming or mowing, or it could delay future improvements in Silver Lake Park.

“We’d have some tough decisions to make,” he said, if the council instructs the board to consider reopening the pool without additional funds.

No specific cost for reopening the pool was discussed Monday, but the city has spent approximately $39,000 in maintenance and $15,000 in staff expenses on the pool in recent years.

In the end, the council asked city staff to prepare a discussion item for the May 5 council meeting that could either use contingency funds or call for realignment of resources to open the pool, with an operating partner enlisted to maximize public access, as well as offer the opportunity for low-cost or free swimming lessons.

Public access has been cited as a key reason for opening the pool, with pandemic restrictions limiting numbers at the Soldiers Field Park pool to 200 at a time and the planned closing of the Rec Center’s indoor pool for two months starting July 26, for renovations.

In 2019, the Soldiers Field pool had an average of 202 daily visitors for open-swim times and the Silver Lake pool had 71. Numbers in 2017 and 2018 were lower, according to a report provided by Widman.

The park and recreation director said the numbers reflect the total visitors for a day, so all were not likely in the pool at the same time.

Palmer, however, noted the numbers were averages, so weekends and hot days likely saw more users. He also questioned whether the numbers included groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club, that have used the Silver Lake pool in the past.

“We have a need,” he said.

The Park Board’s regular meeting is May 6, meaning any action taken by the council could be addressed by the board the following day.