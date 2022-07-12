SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.

Untitled design.png
Patrick Keane, Andy Hemenway and Daniel Sepeda.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 12, 2022 02:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Daniel Sepeda, Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Patrick Keane

Andy Hemenway

Daniel Sepeda

Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach. 

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
