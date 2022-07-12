Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Daniel Sepeda, Patrick Keane and Andy Hemenway – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Patrick Keane

Andy Hemenway

Daniel Sepeda

Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.