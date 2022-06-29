SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss what makes a good council member

The three candidates for the seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Untitled design.png
Patrick Keane, Andy Hemenway and Daniel Sepeda.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 29, 2022 02:30 PM
ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Andy Hemenway, Daniel Sepeda and Patrick Keane – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities for a council member, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Daniel Sepeda

Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss what makes a good mayor
The four candidates were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach. 

