Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing budget priorities
The three candidates for the city’s southernmost ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Daniel Sepeda, Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: When it comes to establishing a city budget, what do you see as the key priorities and why?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Andy Hemenway
Patrick Keane
Daniel Sepeda
Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.
