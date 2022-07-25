SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing budget priorities

The three candidates for the city’s southernmost ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.

Untitled design.png
Patrick Keane, Andy Hemenway and Daniel Sepeda.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 25, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Daniel Sepeda, Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: When it comes to establishing a city budget, what do you see as the key priorities and why?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

Daniel Sepeda

Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach. 

More videos from the candidates
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The three candidates for the seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 29, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 12, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
