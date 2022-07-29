Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities

ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Andy Hemenway, Daniel Sepeda and Patrick Keane – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Andy Hemenway

Patrick Keane

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Sepeda

Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.