Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The three candidates in the city’s southernmost ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
ROCHESTER — Three candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the Rochester City Council – Andy Hemenway, Daniel Sepeda and Patrick Keane – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Andy Hemenway
Patrick Keane
Daniel Sepeda
Daniel Sepeda did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
The candidates for the seat, which represents the southernmost ward in Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.
Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.