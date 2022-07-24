Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing budget priorities
The four candidates for the city’s northwest ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Vangie Castro , Norman Wahl , Casey McGregor and Svaar Vinje – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: When it comes to establishing a city budget, what do you see as the key priorities and why?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Vangie Castro
Norman Wahl
Casey McGregor
Svaar Vinje
The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.