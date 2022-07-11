Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Svaar Vinje , Casey McGregor , Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Svaar Vinje

Casey McGregor

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.