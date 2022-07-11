SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.

Untitled design.png
Casey McGregor, Norman Wahl, Svaar David Vinje and Vangie Castro.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 11, 2022 06:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Svaar Vinje , Casey McGregor , Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding? 

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Svaar Vinje

Casey McGregor

Vangie Castro

Norman Wahl

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
