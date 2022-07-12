SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

Rochester candidates were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.

Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 12, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Shaun Palmer

Saida Omar

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

