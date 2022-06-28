SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss what makes a good council member

Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Untitled design.png
Casey McGregor, Norman Wahl, Svaar David Vinje and Vangie Castro.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Norman Wahl , Vangie Castro , Svaar Vinje and Casey McGregor – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters.

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities for a council member, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

Svaar Vinje

Casey McGregor

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
