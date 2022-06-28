Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss what makes a good council member

ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Norman Wahl , Vangie Castro , Svaar Vinje and Casey McGregor – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters.

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities for a council member, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

ADVERTISEMENT

Svaar Vinje

Casey McGregor

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the elections approach.

