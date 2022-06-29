Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The two candidates for the council seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities for a council member, and what prompted you to run for office?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Saida Omar
Shaun Palmer
The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.