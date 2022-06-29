SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates discuss what makes a good council member

The two candidates for the council seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.

Untitled design.png
Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
June 29, 2022 07:19 AM
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: What do you see as the ideal qualities for a council member, and what prompted you to run for office?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER CITY COUNCILEXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
