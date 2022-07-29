Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The four candidates in the city’s northwest ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Svaar Vinje , Casey McGregor , Norman Wahl and Vangie Castro – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Svaar Vinje
Casey McGregor
Norman Wahl
Vangie Castro
The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.