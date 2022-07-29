SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities

The four candidates in the city’s northwest ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:

Untitled design.png
Casey McGregor, Norman Wahl, Svaar David Vinje and Vangie Castro.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 29, 2022 09:47 AM
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Rochester City Council – Svaar Vinje , Casey McGregor , Norman Wahl and Vangie Castro – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

Also Read
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester’s mayoral candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The four candidates for mayor were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
July 29, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The three candidates in the city’s southernmost ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
July 29, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Svaar Vinje

Casey McGregor

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman Wahl

Vangie Castro

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northwest Rochester, are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

More videos from the candidates
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
Four candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates discuss park and recreation priorities
Candidates in Rochester primary election were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.
July 11, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing budget priorities
The four candidates for the city’s northwest ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 24, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS ROCHESTER ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL ELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
