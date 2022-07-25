SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates asked for videos defining budget priorities

The two candidates for the city’s northeast ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.

Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 25, 2022 06:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: When it comes to establishing a city budget, what do you see as the key priorities and why?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Shaun Palmer did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches. 

