Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The two candidates in the city’s northeast ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Saida Omar
Shaun Palmer
Shaun Palmer did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
