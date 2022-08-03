Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities

ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Shaun Palmer did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.