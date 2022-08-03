SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester City Council Ward 5 candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities

The two candidates in the city’s northeast ward were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:

Untitled design.png
Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
August 03, 2022 12:32 PM
ROCHESTER — Two candidates for the Ward 5 seat on the Rochester City Council – Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Saida Omar

Shaun Palmer

Shaun Palmer did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.

The candidates for the seat, which represents much of Northeast Rochester, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
