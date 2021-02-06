Rochester City Council will review police department 'blueprint'

Ongoing and planned changes in the Rochester Police Department are set to be reviewed by the Rochester City Council on Monday.

“I thought it was really a good opportunity to let the new city council know where we’ve been and where we are going, as well as give an update to the public,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said of a planned review during the council's 3:30 p.m. study session.

The council, which includes four members elected last November, will discuss the “Blueprint for Re-envisioning Rochester Police Department," which seeks to outline past and planned efforts in the department.

“This blueprint is a reflection upon and acknowledgement of the need for cultural change within the law enforcement profession,” the document states. “It is based on the many voices we have heard, as well as fundamental law enforcement officials.”

The blueprint outlines the department’s vision, as well as how it is addressing the “Six Pillars of 21st Century Policing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It also looks at the demographics of a department where 12 percent of the police officers are non-white and 14 percent are women.

The goal, the report states, is to better mirror community demographics, where 26 percent of the population falls into a racial minority category.

The report was created in the wake of George FLoyd's death in Minneapolis and the protests that followed, but work documented also includes efforts that were initiated before the added attention to policing.

“Immediately following the death of George Floyd, the Rochester Police Department began reflection and discussion with internal and external stakeholders, including RPD command staff and community groups,” the document states. “Our focus has been how RPD can best fulfill our mission to provide the highest level of public safety for everyone in our community.”

Among initiatives and programs outlined in the report are the creation of a New Americans Academy to raise awareness of police among immigrants, efforts to review police policies, new training techniques and added community outreach.

The presentation of the blueprint, along with council discussion, will be available live online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80 at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Upcoming Meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Feb. 8 include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

• Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

Olmsted County

• Community Services Advisory Board, 7 a.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx

• Zumbro River One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx

ADVERTISEMENT

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday. Access information is available at www.co.olmsted.mn.us/cs/cssab/Pages/CSSABAgenda.aspx