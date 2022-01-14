Rochester citywide mask requirement gains support Thursday

ROCHESTER – A potential citywide mask mandate found at least one new supporter Thursday.

Rochester City Council member Nick Campion announced late Thursday he is willing to support a mask requirement through Feb. 6, but it appears the move still lacks enough support,

“Due to tremendous community-wide staffing shortages and pressure on our care providers, I was prepared to vote to affirm a limited, time-bound mayoral emergency declaration including a masking requirement expiring no later than Feb. 7,” Council President Brooke Carlson said in a statement Thursday evening, following social media post by Campion. “Unfortunately, despite growing support from the council, we were not able to come to an agreement with the mayor today to achieve this.”

Campion’s statement said he would oppose any other directives added to a proposed order.

Reached Thursday night, Campion said the next move would need to be made by the mayor.

"I want my position to be clear," he said. "At this point, it would be necessary for the mayor to initiate the process so I will await her decision as to whether or not we move forward."

The mayor has had an emergency order ready since signing a short-lived emergency order in August but has stated she will not sign another order until she knows she has enough council support. .

The August order was rescinded after two days, with only Carlson and council member Molly Dennis supporting its continuation.

At the time, Carlson voiced a desire to modify the citywide order to cover the most vulnerable sections of the population, but other council members, including Campion, said the order was too broad and would be difficult to enforce.

As late as Tuesday , Campion voiced concerns about the effectiveness of an order.

“The question really comes down to what is going to make any sort of guidance from the city or requirement from the city effective,” he said. “The outcomes are what we are trying to measure here.”

Rochester and Olmsted County have seen a growing number of COVID cases in recent weeks,

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,876 newly confirmed COVID cases in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, with a nearly 30% positivity rate from recent tests.

Norton has expressed a willingness to work with council members since August to hone the proposed order in an effort that could obtain the support of at least four council members and address her concerns about transmission of the virus.

“The question is: What should the requirement look like and how would it be enforced?” she said earlier this week.

The mayor was not immediately available for comment Thursday evening to discuss the day’s discussions with council members regarding a potential emergency order.

Carlson said the lack of agreement doesn’t change the City Council’s stance on encouraging mask usage for anyone in indoor public spaces.

“The city's advice remains to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible, test and respond accordingly to a positive test, and follow other mitigation strategies like masking and social distancing,” she said.