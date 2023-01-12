99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Community and Technical College receives $100,000 scholarship donation

The scholarships will benefit hourly and union employees of the Kahler Hospitality Group.

RCTC Scholarship Announcement
Javon Bea, Board Representative of the Kahler Hospitality Group, speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Kahler Grand Hotel in downtown Rochester. During the press conference, it was announced that the Bea Family Foundation has committed $100,000 to the RCTC Foundation for scholarships for Kahler Hospitality Group union and hourly employees.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 11:54 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation announced Thursday it has received a $100,000 donation to fund scholarships for employees of the Kahler Hospitality Group.

The Foundation received the donation from the Bea Family Foundation. For the first year, which will be 2023-24, the donation will provide four $2,000 scholarships. In the following years, it will provide two $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships are available to Kahler Employees and their families.

"One of the key pillars of the Bea Family Foundation is education," said Javon D. Bea, board representative of the Kahler Hospitality Group. "We rely heavily on our Kahler associates and their skill and professionalism in order to service our guests every day."

Also Read
IMG_6270.JPG
Local
Reimagining education in Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools is receiving a grant of $1.2 million from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to support the district’s initiatives tied to deeper learning.
January 12, 2023 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: St. Charles student arrested following shooting threat at St. Charles High School
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 12, 2023 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Public Schools Drumline Showcase
Local
Photos: Rochester schools battle in drumline showcase on Jan. 11, 2023
John Marshall, Century and Mayo High Schools performed for a drumline showcase on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
January 11, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

The Kahler Hospitality Group includes the Kahler Grand Hotel, Kahler Inn and Suites, Marriot and Residence Inn, all of which are in downtown Rochester.

The Bea Foundation is headed by Javon and Vita Bea, based in Oronoco. In addition to the Rochester hotels, the family owns the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and the complex that includes both apartments and Fresh Thyme Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javon Bea, the father of Javon D. Bea, is the president and CEO of MercyHealth, a network that includes seven hospitals and 85 primary and specialty care locations.

RCTC Scholarship Announcement
From left, Javon Bea, Board Representative of the Kahler Hospitality Group, Jeffrey Boyd, president of Rochester Community and Technical College, and Matt Bissonette, director of the RCTC Foundation, chat after a press conference Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Kahler Grand Hotel in downtown Rochester. During the press conference, it was announced that the Bea Family Foundation has committed $100,000 to the RCTC Foundation for scholarships for Kahler Hospitality Group union and hourly employees.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester city logo
Local
Applications for Rochester's next poet laureate being sought
Selected poet will fill two- to four-year term in effort to promote poetry throughout the city.
January 12, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Mayo High School Kiwanis Student of the Month for January
Esmira Hodzic was selected Kiwanis Student of the Month for January at Mayo High School. She was nominated by the Mayo High School music department for her “positive presence and leadership in band,” according to the press release. As a tuba section leader, she consistently looks to help others, welcomes new members effortlessly, and is a positive influence on the entire band program. She is also a member of the yearbook staff as a photographer. She had received an academic letter in band and also received numerous awards for band performance including the Conductor’s Choice Award for MMEA All State Band and the MSHSL Solo and Ensemble Superior Rating Awards for Tuba/Euphonium Ensemble. She plans to attend college in the future in an undecided major.
January 12, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 8-14, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 12, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pitch Night Battle of Bands.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Making their pitch for a portion of $25,000 in downtown event funding
A panel of judges decided who received portions of $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance grant funding for events.
January 12, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed