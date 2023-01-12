Rochester Community and Technical College receives $100,000 scholarship donation

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation announced Thursday it has received a $100,000 donation to fund scholarships for employees of the Kahler Hospitality Group.

The Foundation received the donation from the Bea Family Foundation. For the first year, which will be 2023-24, the donation will provide four $2,000 scholarships. In the following years, it will provide two $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships are available to Kahler Employees and their families.

"One of the key pillars of the Bea Family Foundation is education," said Javon D. Bea, board representative of the Kahler Hospitality Group. "We rely heavily on our Kahler associates and their skill and professionalism in order to service our guests every day."

The Kahler Hospitality Group includes the Kahler Grand Hotel, Kahler Inn and Suites, Marriot and Residence Inn, all of which are in downtown Rochester.

The Bea Foundation is headed by Javon and Vita Bea, based in Oronoco. In addition to the Rochester hotels, the family owns the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, and the complex that includes both apartments and Fresh Thyme Market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javon Bea, the father of Javon D. Bea, is the president and CEO of MercyHealth, a network that includes seven hospitals and 85 primary and specialty care locations.