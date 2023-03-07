Rochester Community Day of Prayer returns on Thursday

ROCHESTER — After a temporary pause, the National Community Resource Center's Community Day of Prayer is returning on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The day of prayer invites community members and special guests to connect and then pray on specific topics. The prayer event is open to all from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corp Center, 20 First Ave. NE.

Ironwood Springs Christian Camp founder and former director Bob Bardwell and National Community Resource Center founder and director Wendell Amstutz will share prayer for health issues. Amstutz will also talk about his journey of recovering from a stroke. New For Life Ministries founder and executive director Walter Bush is praying for a community member in jail who is awaiting trial.

The event is usually every second Thursday of the month.