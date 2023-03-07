99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Rochester Community Day of Prayer returns on Thursday

The prayer event is open to all from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corp Center.

Local Event
By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 05:21 PM

ROCHESTER — After a temporary pause, the National Community Resource Center's Community Day of Prayer is returning on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The day of prayer invites community members and special guests to connect and then pray on specific topics. The prayer event is open to all from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the Salvation Army Corp Center, 20 First Ave. NE.

Ironwood Springs Christian Camp founder and former director Bob Bardwell and National Community Resource Center founder and director Wendell Amstutz will share prayer for health issues. Amstutz will also talk about his journey of recovering from a stroke. New For Life Ministries founder and executive director Walter Bush is praying for a community member in jail who is awaiting trial.

The event is usually every second Thursday of the month.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
