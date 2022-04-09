Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
News | Local

Rochester Community Initiative distributes donated supplies to support new mothers

The youth-led organization filled multiple tables at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

rochester community initiative
People browse one of the tables with donated clothing as part of Rochester Community Initiative's distribution event at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Rochester on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 09, 2022 03:38 PM
ROCHESTER — The pandemic wreaked havoc in many lives. People lost jobs. Mothers seemed especially affected, with many leaving their job to care for their children.

The understanding of how lives changed led the Rochester Community Initiative to host an event to distribute donations to new parents to support and assist those that need a boost.

The organization was at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Rochester on Saturday, April 9, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. to give out supplies. Everything from formula and diapers to clothes, bibs and cleaning products were available.

The idea came from a brainstorming session between RCI leaders.

“What do we feel like there’s a community need for?” said Yasmin Ali, the chief operating officer of RCI. “We were just thinking about the support that parents need and the struggle that parents went through during the pandemic. That was a rough situation for people with kids. And a lot of people lost jobs. So let's put together something where parents who need products and clothes can just come and take what they need to take home.”

The high school senior explained that the youth-led organization was founded in 2020 to come up with ideas to serve the Rochester community.

The community took notice, and many are appreciative. About 20 people filled the park pavilion 15 minutes before the event was scheduled to begin.

Attendees were all similarly grateful for a chance to grab some items that they needed. Randee Sundvall said that she hears about these events from Olmsted County, and it’s a great way to help her provide for her son, Jaiden. Events like the distribution event also serve as a way for mothers to connect.

“They just bring everybody together,” Sundvall said. “I might be able to mommy network.”

The organization began gathering donations for this drive in February. Local businesses including Cafe Steam, Carters, Workshop Food Hall and Forager accepted the donations.

By 1:30 p.m., the diapers were gone. Only a few packages of wipes remained. The four tables once filled with clothes started to look bare. While RCI doesn’t have another event scheduled yet, one might be in the works soon.

“We should (host one again) because it looks like there’s a big need,” Ali said. “We might do another one in the summer.”

