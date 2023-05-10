99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester community invited to event to discuss potential sports and recreation complex

An open house is slated for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at Mayo High School in an effort to identify community needs and gaps that could be addressed by a new facility.

Rochester city logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 3:40 PM

ROCHESTER — Community input is being sought to help identify needs that could be filled by a proposed regional sports and recreation complex.

The city is seeking state permission to hold a vote on a local sales tax extension to fund the proposed complex, along with other projects.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16, an open house will be held at Mayo High School, 1429 11th Ave. SE, will provide an opportunity to share their ideas and participate in the city’s planning and gaps analysis for the potential facility.

Find more news important to you

The project's consultant team will provide an update on the gaps analysis and engagement.

“We look forward to continuing to connect and hear from the Rochester community," said Cyle Erie, project executive for ISG the lead consultant on the project. "The gaps analysis and this initial engagement is critical in better understanding the challenges and opportunities with sports and recreation options and facilities here in Rochester."

ADVERTISEMENT

The open-house format offers the chance for participants come and go, while having the opportunity to ask questions and share insights.

Work so far has included an online survey completed by nearly 2,000 people and discussions with a working group that included representatives from Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, Inclusion FRWD, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Sports Foundation, Rochester Public Schools and Sports Mentorship Academy.

Additional engagement activities are expected to occur in the future.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Safe City Nights
Local
Rochester Police Department to host 6 Safe City Nights over the summer
May 10, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
20220816_115633.jpg
Health
Nucleus RadioPharma to become Two Discovery Square's second tenant
May 10, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
041321.N.RPB.DOG.PARK.1002446.jpg
Local
Dog park options for Cook or Kutzky parks under consideration
May 10, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Girtman steps down at Stewartville.DUP.299.jpg
Prep
Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century
May 10, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
Photos: Girls and boys Golf Invitational on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Kratos Athletic Center
Sports
Med City Fighting Championships scheduled for Saturday are canceled
May 10, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
john eischen 2021 HEADSHOT UPDATE.JPG
Business
John Eischen leaving Rochester Area Builders for position at Carpet One
May 10, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger