Rochester community invited to event to discuss potential sports and recreation complex

ROCHESTER — Community input is being sought to help identify needs that could be filled by a proposed regional sports and recreation complex.

The city is seeking state permission to hold a vote on a local sales tax extension to fund the proposed complex, along with other projects.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16, an open house will be held at Mayo High School, 1429 11th Ave. SE, will provide an opportunity to share their ideas and participate in the city’s planning and gaps analysis for the potential facility.

The project's consultant team will provide an update on the gaps analysis and engagement.

“We look forward to continuing to connect and hear from the Rochester community," said Cyle Erie, project executive for ISG the lead consultant on the project. "The gaps analysis and this initial engagement is critical in better understanding the challenges and opportunities with sports and recreation options and facilities here in Rochester."

ADVERTISEMENT

The open-house format offers the chance for participants come and go, while having the opportunity to ask questions and share insights.

Work so far has included an online survey completed by nearly 2,000 people and discussions with a working group that included representatives from Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, Inclusion FRWD, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Sports Foundation, Rochester Public Schools and Sports Mentorship Academy.

Additional engagement activities are expected to occur in the future.