Rochester community marking one year anniversary of the war in Ukraine on Friday

The Rochester Ukrainian community is marking the solemn occasion with a program at the Mayo Civic Center's American Legion Room on March 3.

“Just Peace" gathering for Ukraine
Pastor Nick Mezacapa speaks during a “Just Peace" gathering in support of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Peace Plaza in Rochester. An anniversary event of the start of the war in Ukraine will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 01, 2023 12:04 PM

ROCHESTER — As the war in Ukraine marks the solemn one-year anniversary, the Rochester Ukrainian community is hosting a program on Friday, March 3.

The program will include songs, stories, words and prayers as a way to support Ukraine and bring peace to event attendees. With the program open to the public, leaders will speak on the state of the war and local efforts and share prayers and traditional Ukrainian songs. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will also speak during the program from 5-6 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center's American Legion Room.

The program is free, though, donations to the Ukrainian charity Razom, the Ukrainian-American Community Center of Minneapolis, the Protez Foundation and Alight are encouraged. There will also be Ukrainian goods available for purchase.

