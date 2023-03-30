99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester Community Passover Seder to be held Wednesday, residents invited to participate

Seder, hosted by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt.

Rabbi Shloime Greene works on putting together "Seder to go" boxes before they can be filled with food and items pertaining to the holiday for people who may not be able to attend a Seder in 2018.
Post Bulletin file photo
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 3:43 PM

ROCHESTER — A community Seder will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Even Hotel Staybridge Suites, 101 11th Ave. SW, Rochester. The festival is organized by the Chabad of Southern Minnesota and all residents are invited to take part.

The cost is $54 for adults and $25 for children (16 and younger). Reservations are required and can be made online at chabadrochestermn.com.

Chabad’s community Seder is part of a global Passover campaign that began in 1954 when Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, the most influential rabbi in modern history, launched the Shmurah Matzah initiative as part of an effort to create awareness and promote observance of the holiday. An estimated 4 million hand-baked Shmurah Matzahs will be distributed by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement this year.

Few Jewish holidays evoke the same warm sentiments as Passover, said Rabbi Scloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad of Southern Minnesota. Memories of family and friends gathered as the four cups of wine are poured, the four questions asked and the Matzah served, all contribute to Passover’s popularity in the Jewish community.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” said Greene. “Passover is about our own personal liberation — physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from the shackles restraining us from reaching new heights — in our lives, relationships and connection with God.”

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday night, April 5, 2023, until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with Seder dinners on April 5 and April 6, 2023.

Chabad of Southern Minnesota offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.

For more information, contact Chabad of Southern Minnesota at 507-288-7500.

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
