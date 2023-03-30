Rochester Community Passover Seder to be held Wednesday, residents invited to participate

ROCHESTER — A community Seder will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Even Hotel Staybridge Suites, 101 11th Ave. SW, Rochester. The festival is organized by the Chabad of Southern Minnesota and all residents are invited to take part.

The cost is $54 for adults and $25 for children (16 and younger). Reservations are required and can be made online at chabadrochestermn.com.

Chabad’s community Seder is part of a global Passover campaign that began in 1954 when Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, the most influential rabbi in modern history, launched the Shmurah Matzah initiative as part of an effort to create awareness and promote observance of the holiday. An estimated 4 million hand-baked Shmurah Matzahs will be distributed by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement this year.

Few Jewish holidays evoke the same warm sentiments as Passover, said Rabbi Scloime Greene, executive vice president of Chabad of Southern Minnesota. Memories of family and friends gathered as the four cups of wine are poured, the four questions asked and the Matzah served, all contribute to Passover’s popularity in the Jewish community.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” said Greene. “Passover is about our own personal liberation — physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from the shackles restraining us from reaching new heights — in our lives, relationships and connection with God.”

The eight-day festival of Passover is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday night, April 5, 2023, until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Passover commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and will be celebrated with Seder dinners on April 5 and April 6, 2023.

Chabad of Southern Minnesota offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations.

For more information, contact Chabad of Southern Minnesota at 507-288-7500.