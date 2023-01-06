Rochester Community Resource Center hosting monthly Day of Prayer

ROCHESTER — The National Community Resource Center will have a special guest for their monthly Community Day of Prayer on Jan. 12, 2023.

As a Scott County employee in the southern metro area, Mark Kendall communicates with 100 churches on volunteer involvement, finding ways to meet the needs of people in the county and working on collaborative projects such as foster care and homeless concerns. He previously was a pastor at Grace Church Eden Prairie and now works as the county's Community Outreach Officer.

Kendall will also visit The Landing MN and meet with area pastors, para-church leaders and Olmsted County administrator Heidi Welsch.

The prayer event is from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Salvation Army Corp Center, 20 First Ave. NE. The Resource Center invites people to come and be encouraged.