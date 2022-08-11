SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Thursday, August 11

News | Local
Rochester community volleyball organizer accused of raping teen

Tommy Tongsengzeng Yang, 33, of Rochester, is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile in several public areas around Rochester.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 11, 2022 03:56 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester community volleyball organizer is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile multiple times, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

Tommy Tongsengzeng Yang, 33, is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2022.

No lawyer is listed on the Minnesota Courts website for Yang.

According to the criminal complaint:

Yang met a 15-year-old juvenile in May 2021 while the teenager played volleyball in a community league that Yang was an organizer for.

Over the course of a month, Yang sexually assaulted and raped the teen several times in public parking lots around Rochester.

The teenager told Yang "no" several times during different encounters.

The juvenile showed Rochester Police investigators an abrasion that allegedly happened during one of the assaults.

Yang told investigators that he knows the juvenile through volleyball and was with her once at a baseball field but denied sexually assaulting or raping the teenager.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
