Rochester considers lawsuit related to newest public parking ramp

A potential lawsuit related to problems with Rochester’s newest public parking ramp is in the works.

Rochester City Attorney Jason Loos will ask for permission Monday to file a suit against Collaborative Design Group, which was contracted to design and build the ramp on the northwest corner of First Avenue Northeast and First Street.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to vote on the move during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, but little discussion is expected.

“The authorization of filing a lawsuit is a public action, but the details of the litigation strategy are not public and will not be discussed in a public meeting at this time,” Loos said in a report to the council.

The council went into closed session on Feb. 22 to discuss the result of mediation efforts with Collaborative Design Group, which reportedly failed to find agreement on the issue.

The ramp, which opened two years ago, cost the city $31.4 million, which included an extra $512,000 to ensure the structure would support a future housing project.

In November 2019, city officials reported that additional design and engineering work might be required before any vertical expansion could be completed to make way for what was expected to be 127 mixed-income apartments constructed by St. Paul-based Common Bond Communities.

While a preliminary review at the time revealed no safety concerns with using the existing seven-story ramp for parking, former city administrator Steve Rymer said added work could be needed to support the proposed eight floors of housing.

In early 2020, the city council approved a $148,000 contract for a deeper look into the potential for the city’s newest parking ramp to hold housing in the future.

Based on a portion of the findings, the city council moved forward earlier this year with plans to seek a contractor to address an estimated $100,000 in repairs related to waterproofing and other deviations in ramp construction.

At the time, the city's attorneys were working to determine who should be financially responsible for the repairs, as well as other issues related to the ramp’s construction.

Approval of the lawsuit is on the agenda for Monday’s 3:30 p.m. meeting, which will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

