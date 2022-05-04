Rochester continues to wait for avian flu results after more dead geese were found in Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER – The number of geese found dead in Silver Lake Park has risen to nine as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department awaits the results of tests for avian flu.

Rochester Parks and Rec Director Paul Widman said Minnesota Department of Natural Resource officials are advising the city to assume the birds died from avian flu as they wait for the results.

“We never find that many all at once,” WIdman said of the dead geese that were first reported April 24.

He said when the test results will be available remains unknown.

Mike Schaber, the city’s park operations manager, said no dead geese have been found in other parks.

While the deaths are being assumed to involve avian flu, Widman said the state is not recommending Silver Lake Park be closed.

Public health officials are advising park staff to wear gloves and masks while handling the dead geese and recommending the city make sure residents are aware of the potential presence of the virus.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health reports the state's first case of the current avian flu was confirmed on March 22, and the virus has not been found to have caused human illness in the state.

However, the disease can spread when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

"It's very rare," Widman said. "It has to be any liquid from the goose getting in the eyes, nose or throat, so it's pretty rare."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prevent avian flu exposure includes:



Avoiding direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.

Avoiding contact with poultry that appear ill or have died.

Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds

Wearing gloves and washing your hands with soap and water if you must handle wild birds or sick or dead poultry.

Wearing respiratory protection, such as a medical face mask when handling birds.

Changing your clothing before contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Cases of the illness have been confirmed in at least 21 Minnesota counties: Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dodge, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, LeSueur, Meeker, Morrison, Mower, Otter Tail, Renville, Rice, Stearns, Swift, Todd, Waseca and Yellow Medicine.

The majority of infections documented in Minnesota were in commercial turkey operations, with some backyard producers also reporting dead birds.

Widman said anyone finding a goose in Rochester city parks is asked to contact the Parks and Rec Department at 507-328-2900 to have the bird removed as quickly as possible.

Anyone finding suspicious dead waterfowl or a group of five or more dead wild birds throughout the state should report them to the MInnesota Department of Natural Resource at 888-646-6367.