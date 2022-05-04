SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester continues to wait for avian flu results after more dead geese were found in Silver Lake Park

With number increasing, state health officials recommend the city act as if the illness is present.

65ec9fcc803b083c5d8462f9d4823805.jpg
Geese look for food on the sidewalk near Silver Lake in Rochester.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 03, 2022 07:40 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – The number of geese found dead in Silver Lake Park has risen to nine as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department awaits the results of tests for avian flu.

Rochester Parks and Rec Director Paul Widman said Minnesota Department of Natural Resource officials are advising the city to assume the birds died from avian flu as they wait for the results.

Read more from Randy
county drugs-page-001.jpg
Local
Meth seizures hit new high in Southeast Minnesota as Olmsted County heroin overdoses increase
Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team commander highlights recent increases.
May 03, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County Fair
Local
New rules for Graham Park adopted
County commissioners sought new rules following disruptions during the Olmsted County Fair last year.
May 03, 2022 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
051921-OXBOW-PARK-NATURE-CENTER-05300.jpg
Local
Bier says he won't seek a new term as Olmsted County commissioner
District 5 commissioner is in his 20th year in elected seat.
May 03, 2022 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

“We never find that many all at once,” WIdman said of the dead geese that were first reported April 24.

He said when the test results will be available remains unknown.

Mike Schaber, the city’s park operations manager, said no dead geese have been found in other parks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the deaths are being assumed to involve avian flu, Widman said the state is not recommending Silver Lake Park be closed.

Public health officials are advising park staff to wear gloves and masks while handling the dead geese and recommending the city make sure residents are aware of the potential presence of the virus.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health reports the state's first case of the current avian flu was confirmed on March 22, and the virus has not been found to have caused human illness in the state.

However, the disease can spread when enough virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

"It's very rare," Widman said. "It has to be any liquid from the goose getting in the eyes, nose or throat, so it's pretty rare."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to prevent avian flu exposure includes:

  • Avoiding direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance.
  • Avoiding contact with poultry that appear ill or have died.
  • Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds
  • Wearing gloves and washing your hands with soap and water if you must handle wild birds or sick or dead poultry.
  • Wearing respiratory protection, such as a medical face mask when handling birds.
  • Changing your clothing before contact with healthy domestic poultry and birds.

Cases of the illness have been confirmed in at least 21 Minnesota counties: Becker, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dodge, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, LeSueur, Meeker, Morrison, Mower, Otter Tail, Renville, Rice, Stearns, Swift, Todd, Waseca and Yellow Medicine.
The majority of infections documented in Minnesota were in commercial turkey operations, with some backyard producers also reporting dead birds.

Widman said anyone finding a goose in Rochester city parks is asked to contact the Parks and Rec Department at 507-328-2900 to have the bird removed as quickly as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone finding suspicious dead waterfowl or a group of five or more dead wild birds throughout the state should report them to the MInnesota Department of Natural Resource at 888-646-6367.

What happened: The Rochester Park Board received an update related to nine geese found dead in Silver Lake Park.

Why does this matter: The geese are being tested for avian flu, which has been found in at least 21 other Minnesota counties.

What's next: The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will report the test results to the Rochester Park and Recreation Department when they are available.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rep. Liz Boldon's son in serious crash
'I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.'
May 03, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Harry Blackmun
Local
Justice Blackmun, who wrote Roe v. Wade decision, was deeply connected to Rochester and Mayo Clinic
Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun, a former Mayo Clinic attorney and Rochester resident, wrote the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. A year after he wrote it, Blackmun described it as “one of the worst mistakes in the court’s history or one of its great decisions.”
May 03, 2022 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
mugs.jpg
Local
SE Minnesota legislators weigh in on possible end of Roe
It would energize voters, but it's how unclear how much the benefit would be.
May 03, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester School Board
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board expected to make a decision on school start times
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
May 03, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer