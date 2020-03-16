John Kruesel voiced opposition to a proposed $17.8 million five-year contract for design work related to proposed downtown rapid-transit work prior to Monday night’s Rochester City Council meeting but was required to remain silent once the meeting began.
The Rochester City Council opted to suspend its regular open-comment period, citing concerns about coronavirus and hoping to encourage people to communicate in writing.
“I want to be very clear, we are not trying to dispel public comment or anything of that sort,” Council President Randy Staver said during the council’s afternoon study session. “We’re just taking precautions in light of the times.”
Between the meetings, Kruesel said submitting written comments doesn’t carry the same weight as addressing the council in person.
“That doesn’t work for me,” he told council members before the evening meeting began.
Later during the evening meeting, the council passed a resolution to suspend all future public comment periods until further notice.
The measure also alters meeting plans.
The action postpones all advisory board and commission meetings, and it allows official participants in other public meetings to attend by phone or through electronic means.
The option for attendance by phone was exercised Monday by council member Nick Campion, while the other council members adjusted their seating to sit at least 6 feet apart.
Some staff members also participated by phone, and the five residents in attendance sat in chairs spaced 6 feet apart.
While council members and others can participate in future meetings by phone, meetings will remain public with at least one council member and either the city administrator or city attorney in council chambers, unless it’s considered to not be feasible.
Additionally, topics for future City Council meetings will be limited to those needed for continued city operations or required by law. With the change, the only public hearings planned will be those required by law.
MORE STEPS TAKEN
The Rochester City Council also unanimously approved several steps to address community concerns related to COVID-19, with up to $600,000 in funds committed to the efforts.
Up to $250,000 is being earmarked to support a Neighbors Helping Neighbors Team seeking to leverage funds from community partners and public agencies to help people in need.
“There are some good things trying to come together there in terms of an integrated response,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said.
Another $100,000 has been earmarked as potential funding to support a Local Economic Stability Team to leverage funds from other community partners to focus on the business community,
The city is also planning to work with Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. to prioritize and manage $250,000 in existing Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds for low-interest loans to impacted businesses and to leverage funds from other community partners and public agencies.
Council member Nick Campion and others expressed a desire to ensure help reaches some of the city’s smallest businesses.
“I want to make sure we have a broad net,” he said.
The council directed the city administrator to prepare a monthly report on how any funds are used.
Additionally, the council authorized allowing installment payments for city licenses and the ability to waive fees related to paying for city services online or by phone.
CONTRACT AWARDED
The Rochester City Council unanimously approved the proposed $17.8 million five-year contract with SRF Consulting for design services related to a planned downtown rapid-transit system.
The bulk of the cost is expected to be paid during the first two years — nearly $3.9 million this year and nearly $8 million next year — as plans move forward for the system that will connect a pair of proposed transit villages with several stops of a dedicated downtown bus line.
Also known as “the circulator,” the transit project is planned to travel from the Graham Park area along South Broadway Avenue to Second Street Southwest, where it will continue to what is currently the Mayo Clinic west parking lot.
The city plans to apply for federal funding later this year, and some of the work being done will be used in the application process.
Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish told council members Monday’s decision leaves room for future changes.
“We can pause any phase of the contract and actually adjust the work,” he said.
BIKE LANES APPROVED
A $1.4 million start of the City Loop project, which includes east-west bike lanes on Center Street and north-south bike lanes on Third and Fourth avenues, received a green light Monday.
The Rochester City Council voted 5-2 to approve the project, which also includes traffic signal upgrades and other infrastructure.
Council member Shaun Palmer, who joined Council President Randy Staver in opposing the project, cited concerns about lost revenue from the planned removal of 146 parking meters to make way for the bike lanes.
While city staff estimated parking meters provide $1,000 in revenue each year, they also noted that not all the revenue is lost since parkers will likely seek spaces in ramps or other parts of downtown.
Additionally, the council unanimously approved adding 31 meters near the intersection of First Street Northwest and Sixth Avenue.
Palmer, however, said more study was needed to determine the financial impact.
“I think we need to delay this,” he said, pointing out the council plans to revisit the city’s downtown bicycle master plan later this year.
Council member Michael Wojcik disagreed, noting the project had been in the works with delays in the past to secure funding and seek lower bids.
“This is a long-term vision,” he said.
Funding for the project is coming from state Destination Medical Center funds, and future bike and pedestrian facilities are slated to provide loops throughout downtown.