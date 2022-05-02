Rochester council agendas, videos make move to new website

ROCHESTER — Anyone looking for the agendas or videos of Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting has a new website to bookmark.

The council meeting information has been separated from other board and commission meetings. It is now located at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings .

“The city of Rochester continues to prioritize making all information more accessible and easier to understand for our community,” Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler said in announcing the change Monday morning. “This upgrade makes connecting to city council agendas and meetings significantly smoother and supports the city’s transparency efforts.”

Monday’s meeting agenda and live-streamed video will be the first to be posted on the new site, which aims to provide a cleaner layout for agendas, implementation of city branding, and the inclusion of item summaries on the agenda itself.

Key features of the new technology include:



ADVERTISEMENT

Cleaner layout.

City branding.

Item summaries.

Attachments for individual documents.

Bookmark navigation.

A mobile-friendly layout.

An “at-a-glance” information on agenda items.

Information and videos from past meetings remain on the older website website at http://rochestercitymn.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx until the information can be moved to the new system.

Agendas and videos for other city board and commission meetings continue to be posted at the former site.

Geistler said new meeting sites will eventually be created for each board and commission, but the timetable for additional changes remains uncertain.